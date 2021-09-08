Star Wars Stormtrooper Receive Prototype Edition Figures from Hasbro

The Retro Collection is fairly new to the Star Wars world with the re-release of classic Kenner style figures. Hasbro has even taken it up a notch by releasing some limited edition Retro Collection releases with Prototype Edition figures. These creations feature a non-painted version of the character with a multi-colored design that pays homage to toy prototypes. We have received two figures already with Darth Vader and Boba Feet, and now Hasbro is back with another Star Wars Prototype Edition figure with the arrival of the Stormtrooper.

Unlike Boba Fett, it looks like three different prototypes will be released with red, blue, and purple designs. Each Stormtrooper features its classic Kenner mold, and for the first time, they will even include a new multi-colored blaster accessory. Just like previous Star Wars Prototype Edition figures, these will be released exclusively through Target stores and will be distributed online and in-store. They will be priced at $12.99, and are set for a Fall 2021 release, and will most likely go up for pre-order during Target's Geek Out event here. These Prototype Editon figures are quite popular, and I do hope they continue to make more in the line. I would not be surprised to see C-3PO or an R2-D2 come to the line next as they would be the easiest to give this multi-colored treatment too.

"STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STORMTROOPER PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $12.99/Available: Fall 2021). Inspired by the original 1970s Kenner STAR WARS line, this collectible STAR WARS: RETRO COLLECTION 3.75-INCH STORMTROOPER PROTOTYPE EDITION Figure makes a great gift for fans and collectors. Featuring original Kenner design and sculpt, this poseable figure with multi-colored prototype deco has a premium design with five points of articulation. Includes figure and accessory. Available exclusively at Target."