Star Wars: The Acolyte Jedi Knight Yord Fandar Returns to Hasbro

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new selection of Star Wars: The Vintage Collection collectibles

The new figure includes a fabric cloak and yellow lightsaber, capturing Yord's iconic look.

Fans can pre-order the collectible on Hasbro Pulse starting October 28, 2023.

This 3.75-inch figure will be available to enhance collections by June 2025.

Star Wars: The Acolyte has come and gone, and after all is said and done, it was a great new series. Not only did it take Star Wars fans back into the era of The High Republic, but it also introduced new heroes and a terrifying new villain. Sadly, most of these new characters did not make it out of the series alive, but it was incredible to see them in action. One fan-favorite Jedi Knight from the series was Yord Fandar, wielding a yellow lightsaber; he directly confirmed The Stranger. Sadly, even a Jedi Knight of this stature did not stand a chance against this mysterious force wielder. However, he can live on with a brand new The Vintage Collection Star Wars figure from Hasbro. Yord will come with a removable fabric Jedi cloak along with his signature yellow lightsaber and a separate lightsaber hilt. Pre-orders for this release are already live on sites like Hasbro Pulse for $16.99, and Star Wars fans can add one to their collection in June 2025

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jedi Knight Yord Fandar

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 | Available: Summer 2025).Celebrate the legacy of Star Wars with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from Star Wars The Vintage Collection. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

"Based on Jedi Knight Yord Fandar from Star Wars: The Acolyte, this 3.75-inch-scale figure makes a great addition to any fan's collection. Inspired by the original line, these collectibles feature premium detail and design across product and packaging, as well as collector-grade deco that fans have come to know and love. Available for pre-order on October 28 at 1PM EST on Hasbro Pulse for Premium members and all fans beginning at 2PM EST, including participating retailers."

