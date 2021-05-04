Star Wars: The Bad Batch 1/6 Scale Echo Figure Deploys At Hot Toys

The Bad Batch is here, and Hot Toys is ready to celebrate with their newest 1/6th scale Star Wars figure. Clone Force 99 member Echo is deploying into action with this highly detailed and realistic 12" figure. Hot Toys adds that extra level of realism into these animated figures, making them a great collectible for any fan of Star Wars. It does look like Echo will get a nice set of prosthetic accessories, showing us skills that this legendary Clone is capable of. This figure is just one piece of the puzzle, and only time will tell when we will see the other members of The Bad Batch get released. The Star Wars: The Bad Batch Echo 1/6th Scale Figure from Hot Toys is priced at $285. He is set to release between April – June 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Stay tuned for more amazing Star Wars reveals throughout the day. May the fourth be with you.

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch™ – 1/6th scale Echo™ Collectible Figure – Former ARC Trooper Echo joined the Bad Batch towards the end of the Clone Wars after his rescue from the Techno Union. Echo's knowledge of proper military tactics and strategy provides valuable insight, while his socket-arm and cybernetic implants give him the unique ability to interact with computer system. In celebration of Star Wars Day and The Bad Batch animation series' debut, Hot Toys is excited to introduce the 1/6th scale collectible figure of Echo inspired by Star Wars: The Bad Batch!"

"The highly-accurate collectible figure features skillfully crafted and finely detailed recreation of Echo's armor and helmet, interchangeable head sculpt with great likeness, the character's unique cybernetic parts including a variety of interchangeable mechanical right arms, a military backpack, blaster, and a display base! Enrich your Star Wars collection today with this stunning 1/6th scale Echo Collectible Figure!"