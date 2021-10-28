Star Wars: The Bad Batch Omega and Echo Figures Revealed by Hasbro

Last night kicked off a special Hasbro Premium Pulse Member event that was filled with some behind-the-scenes content and product reveals. All of your favorite brands attended with G.I. Joe, Transformers, Marvel Legends, and of course, Star Wars. Even though Hasbro Pulse Con just happened, the team still had a couple of surprises in store for us, including the announcement of two new Star Wars: The Bad Batch figures. Kicking this off first is Omega, who was announced as a Pipeline Reveals awhile back during one of their live stream events. Due to her size, Omega will come with a nice set of accessories, including her energy bow, breather mask, and Ruby from the Rhokai gang. This figure is a necessary addition to any Star Wars: The Bad Batch collection and it is nice to see a fully fleshed-out figure.

The next Star Wars: The Bad Batch reveal is one of my personal favorites as Hasbro is finally finishing the Clone Force 99 set with Echo! That is right; Echo is coming to The Black Series with a beautifully sculpted figure that features his prosthetic arm and will come with some arm attachments. Like the other members of The Bad Batch, Echo will have a removable helmet and features his armor design straight from the hit Disney+ animated series. This is a figure I have been waiting to get announced and Hasbro did not disappoint this time around giving us a must-have Clone Trooper.

Hasbro did not put up pre-orders for either of these new Star Wars The Bad Batch The Black Series figures just yet. They stated that they will make an announcement at a later date to provide a better pre-order experience. Neither of these figures is set as retailer exclusives, so they should be able to be found at most retailers around May 2022. Star Wars has had a great set of collectibles lately, and be sure to pre-order some of the new Hasbro Pulse Con reveals right here.