Star Wars: The Black Series George Lucas Stormtrooper Coming Soon

The creator of Star Wars, George Lucas, is back, and this time he is serving as a member of the Galactic Empire. That is right, George Lucas is donning some impressive Stormtrooper armor as Hasbro reveals their newest exclusive Star Wars: The Black Series figure. Set to release in 2022, Lucas will wield a blaster as well as feature incredible likeness to the creator and will feature a removable helmet. The figure will be a part of Hasbro's celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Lucasfilm and will feature his own card back packaging.

Many Star Wars fans know this is not the first time we have seen George Lucas as a Stormtrooper. As part of the Saga Collection in 2006, Lucas joined the 3.75" line featuring a younger version of the legendary director. Not only is he getting a 6" upgrade, but this Stormtrooper has seen some years with an old head sculpt to show off his later year. This figure will be a must have The Black Series figures, and Star Wars fans will be able to find him up for pre-order tomorrow (September 29, 2021) at 1PM EST exclusively through Amazon. Check out the entire Starwars.com reveal and article of the upcoming figure here and set those alarms as this figure will sell out.

"As a lifelong Star Wars fan, I have both the honor and privilege to bring characters from the franchise to life in product form every single day," Vickie Stratford, sr. director of product design at Hasbro, tells StarWars.com. "When the opportunity came to design the George Lucas figure, we were especially excited for this project. This figure is just one of the many ways we can honor his legacy for years to come and we hope fans cherish it as much as we did!"