Star Wars The Child and IG-11 Go for a Ride with Iron Studios

Iron Studios has been releasing a wide variety of amazing Star Wars statues over the past couple of weeks. This has been a breath of fresh air seeing someone else's take with Star Wars collectibles instead of the usual releases. Iron Studios 1/10th scale statue is incredibly detailed, hand-painted, and brings each and every concept to life like never before. To this day, their massive X-Men vs. Sentinel diorama statue series is one of the coolest statue designs I have seen. This passion contours with their Star Wars statue as they reveal their newest The Mandalorian statue with The Child and IG-11.

Coming in at 7.9" tall, Iron Studios captures the season 1 finale of The Mandalorian with the faithful high-speed rescue of The Child. Using original references from the show, this statue shows off the intense action of IG-11 with his guns blazing on his speeder bike. From the sculpted blaster fire to the bikes dust trail, this is one statue Star Wars The Mandalorian fans will not want to miss. Priced at $335, this highly detailed IG-11 and The Child statue is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live with payment plans already available, and they can be found located here.

"Sideshow and Iron Studios are proud to announce the latest from the Art Scale 1:10 line – IG-11 and The Child Deluxe! This Star Wars Collectible Art Scale Statue is limited edition and comes with a detailed hand-painted base. Star Wars The Mandalorian fans, don't miss your chance to add IG-11 and The Child Deluxe 1:10 Statue to your collection."

The IG-11 and The Child Deluxe 1:10 Statue features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone

Hand painted