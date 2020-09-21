Star Wars LEGO The Child Getting Released Today

The force is strong with LEGO as they unveil The Child from the hit live-action Star Wars show The Mandalorian. The Child, also known as Baby Yoda, is back and ready to be built by collectors in this new set. The set will be 1,073 pieces and shows off Baby Yoda in a fully recreated LEGO style with a gearshift knob. The Mandalorian fans can not get enough of The Child and now fans can bring him home in an all-new way. Collectors will also get a display stand that includes a Baby Yoda mini-figure that only makes the set even cuter. Standing roughly 7.5" tall, this adorable creature will brighten and Star Wars LEGO fans collection.

The Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child LEGO set will be priced at $79.99. Pre-orders are set to go live today (September 21, 2020) at 4 PM EST. Baby Yoda is set to come home on October 30th and pre-orders link can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other Star Wars The Mandalorian collectibles dropping today like new card back figures from The Black Series and carbonized figure from The Vintage Collection.

"Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO® Star Wars™ The Child (75318) build-and-display model. Authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions, plus the Child's favorite toy – a gearshift knob (element included) – for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian."

Fans can build their own charming, brick-built toy model of The Child (75318) from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, reproducing authentic details in LEGO® style to create a delightful display piece.

This new-for-November-2020 buildable model captures all the cute features of this hugely popular little Star Wars™ character, including a posable head, movable ears and an adjustable mouth for different expressions.

The set includes a gearshift knob element – the Child's favorite toy – which can be placed in its hand, plus an information sign and the Child LEGO® minifigure to complete a delightful display.

This 1,073-piece, collectible LEGO® Star Wars™ building toy makes the best birthday gift, Christmas or holiday present or special occasion surprise for kids aged 10+ and all Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans.

Measuring over 7.5" (19cm) high, 8.5" (21cm) wide and 5" (13cm) deep, this brick-built model of the Child won't take up too much space, but is sure to make a big visual impact wherever it is displayed.