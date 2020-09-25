Star Wars The Mandalorian Razor Crest Ship Arrives at Hasbro HasLabs

Hasbro has been teasing the next Star Wars HasLabs for quite some time and they have finally delivered. During the Pulse Con 2020, Hasbro has announced that The Mandalorian is getting some major love this time with The Vintage Collection. His iconic ship, the Razor Crest, is coming to life in the next campaign. The ship is set to be the biggest ship they have ever made in the Vintage line and will be fully detailed as they used blueprints from Lucasfilm. The ship will be 30 inches long, 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tallied will include detachable pieces. To stay true to the popular show, the Razor Crest will have detachable engines and panels that will allow fans to recreate the hilarious Jawa scene from episode 2.

The entire ship is detailed from removable landing gear, carbon freezing chamber, cargo hold, bunk area, and lowering ramps. To top it all off this HasLabs ship will come with a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Mandalorian figure in his Beskar Armor. He will feature a new sculpt and fabric cape that fans will want to add to their collection. The ship is set to fly on in next year in Fall 2021 but the HasLabs campaign is already live and here. The Mandalorian Razor Crest will be priced at $349.99 and there will be 2 unlockable tiers after the 6,000 backer goal. Check out the official specs, description, and photos from Hasbro below as the Outer Rim awaits.

"This Vintage Collection Razor Crest is designed to be compatible with all of the Vintage scale figures. To do so, we had to make this thing pretty big. It's going to be 30 inches long (with the main cannons), 20 inches wide, and 10.5 inches tall when it's sitting on the landing gear. That makes this one of the largest Vintage Collection vehicles we've ever made. But it's not just about size with this one. When we decided to create this, we wanted to keep with the principles of The Vintage Collection and make sure there were plenty of highly detailed features that made this as close to screen accurate as we could get for one epic display piece."

The cockpit opens to reveal a fully detailed interior with three seats that fit Vintage Collection figures

Detachable engines and removeable hull panels to recreate the season 1 scenes of the Jawas breaking down the ship for scrap

A weapons locker with included, removeable, show-inspired weapons accessories to make sure your figures are always ready for whatever the galaxy throws at them

A carbon freezing chamber and cargo hold with cargo netting

Bounty hunters can make an entrance — or a fast exit — with opening rear and side doors and lowering ramps

Removeable landing gear

Bunk area with space for a figure to hide

These are just some of the features you can expect in The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. Oh yeah, and we're including a brand-new figure: the Mandalorian himself adorned in his Beskar armor, along with a one-of-a-kind soft-goods cape, so he can be easily placed in the cockpit.