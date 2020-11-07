The Mandalorian Razor Crest HasLabs Campaign Hits 17,000 Backers

Nothing can stop The Mandalorian fans as the Hasbro Star Wars HasLabs campaign passes 17,000 backers. This is only days after the crowdfunding project hit 15,000, which unlocked the display stand. The last and final tier unlock was. Brand new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure with the Offworld Jawa. The Jawa will get a general public release, but this figure will be exclusive to The Mandalorian Razor Crest ship. He will come with exclusive additional accessories like a Kukri knife, Necklace, Mudhorn egg, and a unique card back design.

The next unlock is the same day as the second episode of the second season with is no coincidence. The Mandalorian fever is back in action, and with a 30 inches long full detailed ship that's also 20 inches wide and 10.5 inches tall, it is no surprise. This is a massive endeavor, and with 3 days left, fans will be rushing to get theirs. Collectors can find all the details here and make sure you get yours before November 09, 2020. This ship will be one hell of a collector's item when it ships out Fall 2021, so make sure you get it now before those prices fly up.

"HasLab is back with another exciting new creation – the HasLab Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest. If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Razor Crest vehicle

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection 3.75-Inch The Mandalorian Figure in Beskar armor with a one-of-a-kind soft goods cape

Unlock #1: Escape pod

Unlock #2: Exclusive The Child figure with end-of-season-1 hover pram

Unlock #3: 4 carbonite blocks (as seen in The Mandalorian Episode 1)

Unlock #4: Clear display stand

Unlock #5: Offworld Jawa Elder (Arvala-7) with exclusive Kukri knife, Necklace, open Mudhorn egg, and card back

This crowdfunding project will run from September 25th, 2020, to 11:59 pm ET on November 9th, 2020. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2021."