Ghostbusters HasLab Egon Spengler Notebook Unlock Revealed

Ghostbusters fans are on a roll with Hasbro's Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack as it hits over 11,000 backers. With the 11,000 backer limit hit, Hasbro has unveiled their Class III Unlockable Stretch Goal with The Spengler Special. This new unlock gives Ghostbusters fans Egon Spengler's notebook, which will feature 16 pages filled with handwritten notes, special schematics, and personal anecdotes from the man himself. Collectors will also be able to get a sheet of some kore Ghostbusters-themed decals that will look great on your new Proton Pack 1:1 replica.

As it goes for Tier Unlocks, the Ghostbusters team is really dishing out some pretty amazing stretch goals for dedicated backers. Egon Spengler's Notebook is a perfect addition to display with your Replica Proton Pack and is a unique collectible to see added for this campaign. The last Tier Unlock is 15,000 which will give the backers a special display base to show off their Pack in style. The Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Replica 1:1 Proton Pack is priced at $399.99. The campaign will stay open until December 13, 2021, so get yours while you can right here.

"You came, you saw, you unlocked the Class II Ghostbusters: Afterlife bundle! Congrats to YOU! Now, for the Class III Spengler Special bundle. This Ghostbusters HasLab project just got a little nerdier. Trap ghosts and look good doing it with our exclusive collectible decals to give your pack or notebook some extra ecto flair! And go behind the scenes with our exclusive 16-page Ghostbusters book, with never-before-shared story content, sketches, and more!​"

"Pre-order and back the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab project for $399.99 on #HasbroPulse. This crowdfunded project will run until 11:59 PM ET on December 12, 2021. See HasbroPulse.com for more information! Class III unlocks at 13,000 backers. There isn't much time left… so don't forget to share with your friends.​"

