Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: qui gon jinn, star wars, Tamashii Nations

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Qui-Gon Jinn S.H.Figuarts Revealed

Tamashii Nations commemorates the 25th anniversary of Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace with new updated figures

Article Summary Tamashii Nations celebrates 25 years of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace with an updated Qui-Gon Jinn S.H.Figuarts figure.

The refreshed Qui-Gon Jinn comes with new accessories including Jedi robes, a Tatooine poncho, and a green lightsaber.

The figure features swappable face parts, a variety of hands, a Jedi Communicator, and a hologram device.

Pre-orders for the Qui-Gon Jinn S.H.Figuarts figure will be available soon, set to return in April 2024.

It is time to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Star Wars Episode 1 – The Phantom Menace with Tamashii Nations. Some very popular S.H.Figuarts rereleases are here, including the return of Qui-Gon Jinn. This refreshed figure brings back the wise Jedi Master with some new meticulous attention to detail. With updated paint and an improved sculpt, Qui-Gon Jinn's figure truly reflects the character's iconic appearance from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. He will come with his trusty green lightsaber; this figure also includes new accessories, such as Jedi robes and his poncho from Tatooine. The S.H.Figuarts release will also include swappable face parts, a variety of hands, a Jedi Communicator, and a hologram device, which will all pair perfectly with the updated 25th anniversary Darth Maul figure. Qui-Gon is set to return in April 2024, and pre-orders will be arriving soon, with his product page live here.

Qui-Gon Jinn (Star Wars: The Phantom Menace)

"To commemorate the 25th anniversary of "Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace," "Qui-Gon Jinn" is back with a renewed version! A wide range of accessory parts are included, including a cloth cloak and the poncho type cloak that he wore when he fought Darth Maul on the planet Tatooine. By using effect parts for the lightsaber, you can also recreate the confrontation scene between "Darth Maul" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi". *Products other than this one are sold separately. Includes the hologram device you had when you bet on the Nubian Starship."

"Master Yoda" and the communicator and special wrist used when talking with the Jedi Council are reproduced with new modeling. A poncho is included, allowing you to recreate the fierce battle in the desert with Darth Maul. *Products other than this one are sold separately. By using effect parts for the lightsaber, you can also recreate the confrontation scene between "Darth Maul" and "Obi-Wan Kenobi". *Products other than this one are sold separately."

Set Contents:

Body

Replacement face parts

Exchange hands with 5 types each on the left and right

Lightsaber

Effect parts for lightsaber

Jedi Communicator

Hologram device

Cloakroom

Poncho

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!