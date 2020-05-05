Star Wars Barbie Wave 2 Brings Fashion to the Force

Last year Mattel showed off its new line of Barbie Star Wars figures. We got to see R2-D2, Darth Vader, and Princess Leia all get the VIP treatment. They were all pretty popular and with May the 4th not too far in the past Mattel has revealed a second wave. First up on the walkway we will be getting Rey from Star Wars: The Force Awakens. She is sporting her iconic gauze styled outfit with a more stylish approach. Rey is also wearing some bracelets around her arm and wrist to bring light to her heroic attitude. To top her all off, her hair has more volume than usual bringing her Barbie look full circle. Up next is the one and only C-3PO who is shedding that robot disguise and bursting with life. C-3PO is bringing fashion to systems all around the galaxy with this shiny look. From head to toe, this Barbie is glowing in gold with waistline, neck, and glasses tribute to the iconic droid. This girl is ready for action and will do it in style. Our last Star Wars Barbie figure is from the Empire, the iconic Stormtrooper gets a makeover. She will be sporting parts of armor similar to the Empire soldiers. With a head to toe white outfit that also has stylings sunglasses that are from the Stormtroopers visor. This sheik lady would look perfectly posed to the Star Wars Darth Vader Barbie. Each one of these figures will be priced at $99.99. All three of these Star Wars Barbie figures are set to come out in July 2020 and pre-orders are live. You can find Rey here, C-3PO here, and the Stormtrooper here.

"Barbie journeys to a galaxy far, far, away! This highly collectible Star Wars x Barbie Rey Doll takes design inspiration from Rey's legendary look to capture her adventurous spirit in a runway-ready silhouette. She wears a crystal pleated chiffon gown with a crossover neckline and draped hood influenced by Rey's gauzy crosspiece. A slit reveals ombre boot-leggings in gold-and-copper hues, while accessories with a hammered-gold look complete her heroic ensemble. The Gold Label Star Wars x Barbie Rey Doll is an excellent addition to any collection and makes a terrific gift for both Star Wars and Barbie fans. She comes with a Star Wars doll stand and a certificate of authenticity, ready to assume her rightful place in your galaxy!"

"Hello. I don't believe we have been introduced… I am C-3PO. Based on the protocol droid's iconic look, this collectible Star Wars x Barbie C-3PO Doll shines in a head-to-toe liquid-gold look with accents of sheer organza and golden sequins. Polished details include a golden collar, bangles, C-3PO-inspired glasses, and a brilliant cincture echoing the droid's primary power coupler outlet. The Gold Label Star Wars x Barbie C-3PO Doll is an excellent addition to any collection and makes a terrific gift for both Star Wars and Barbie fans. It comes with a Star Wars doll stand and a certificate of authenticity. Get yours while you can!"

"Barbie goes Star Wars! Highly collectible, this remarkable Star Wars x Barbie Stormtrooper Doll is inspired by the warriors' legendary look and captures their plastoid armor in a runway-ready silhouette. The doll is striking in head-to-toe white over a black bodysuit with a shiny patent-leather look. A platinum bob, dark glasses, cuffs, a utility belt, and boots with a knee protector plate complete the battle-armor-inspired look. The Gold Label Star Wars x Barbie Stormtrooper Doll is an excellent addition to any collection and makes a terrific gift for both Star Wars and Barbie fans. It comes with a Star Wars doll stand and a certificate of authenticity, ready to enlist in your Stormtrooper Corps. Don't miss it!"