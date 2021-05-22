Transformers Shattered Glass Starscream Figure Debuts With Hasbro

Hasbro has revealed their next Transformers Shattered Glass figure as Starscream is here to save the day. In the world of Shattered Glass, heroes and villains have swapped places creating new stories for old and new fans of the beloved franchise. Starscream marks the third figure to come out of this, like with Blurr and Megatron already preparing to stop the villainous Autobots. The Transformers Shattered Glass figure will transform into his tetra jet mode in 22 steps and will feature his alternate white hero deco. He will come with two Energy swords, and with Hasbro Pulse, Transformers collectors will also get an exclusive variant cover for the included 5-part Shattered Glass comic. This heroic Starscream is set to release in December 2021 and is priced at $38.99. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here, and be sure to add the other two Shattered Glass heroes before it's too late.

"Discover a universe that shatters everything you know about the Transformers robots…an upside-down world where the bad guys are good, and the good guys are bad. Welcome to Shattered Glass, an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. Wait…what? Fans can explore this topsy-turvy reality with the Transformers Shattered Glass Collection, featuring classic Transformers characters, with a twist! Look for other Shattered Glass figures to build the ultimate alternate universe collection (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

Includes: Starscream figure, 2 Energon sword accessories, and instructions.