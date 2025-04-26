Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Stay Cool with McFarlane's New Batman Adventures Mr. Freeze

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of collectible figures from The New Batman Adventures with animated cel included

Article Summary Explore McFarlane's new Mr. Freeze figure from The New Batman Adventures with an intriguing design update.

The disembodied head of Mr. Freeze controls a robotic body, reflecting his detachment from humanity.

Figure includes swappable hands, freeze ray, and animation cel for display, enhancing your collection.

Pre-order your Mr. Freeze figure for $27.99 with an exciting May 2025 release from McFarlane Toys.

Mr. Freeze returns in The New Batman Adventures with a chilling new twist, compared to his previous animated debut. This new version of the icy villain is now just a disembodied head that is controlling a robotic body. This upgrade helps to reflect his deepening detachment from humanity, emotionally and now physically. A lot of villains in the Batman animated universe received upgraded looks and backgrounds as Bruce Timm continued to tell his story. McFarlane Toys is now bringing some of these heroes and villains to life with updated figures from The New Batman Adventures.

Mr. Freeze is the latest addition to that release, coming in at 6" tall and featuring his sleek new back and blue suit. The figure will feature four swappable hands, a freeze ray, and four robot legs that can attach to its removable head. To make things even better, McFarlane has included a new display base as well as a reproduction animation cel & art frame from the cartoon. It is time to put the bat on ice with this cold release, and it is priced at $27.99 with pre-orders already being live with a May 2025 release.

Mr. Freeze (The New Batman Adventures)

"An expert in the field of cryogenics, Victor led a relatively normal existence. He worked diligently, but also fell in love with and eventually married a woman named Nora. Sadly, things took an unfortunate turn soon after. Nora became terminally ill, and to stop her degenerative disease from taking her life, Victor put her into suspended animation."

"The corporation funding Victor's work shut down his experiments and, in the process, caused a horrible accident. The coolants did irreparable harm and made it impossible for him to survive above freezing temperatures. To counteract this, Victor constructed a special, ultra-durable suit to keep his body alive and at the right temperature. He embraced his new persona and became Mr. Freeze. Collect all McFARLANE TOYS THE NEW BATMAN ADVENTURES figures!"

