Step into the Patch with PCS's New Pumpkinhead 1:3 Epic Series Statue

PCS is getting pretty pricey as they debut their new 1:3 Epic Series Statue with the horror of the 1988 Pumpkinhead

Pumpkinhead is back as the iconic creature from horror lore is back for vengeance with a new 1:3 Epic Series statue from PCS. This meticulously crafted statue captures the essence of Pumpkinhead's malevolent presence, standing as a towering testament to its status as a horror movie monster icon. Coming in at 30" tall, this massive creature is faithfully crafted right of fetch screen, featuring all of its grotesque design. Rising up to seek vengeance on those who summoned it, this terrifying monster is out for blood and is placed on a rotting pumpkin display base.

PCS has spared no expense in recreating the sinister allure of Pumpkinhead, infusing the statue with dread that is sure to send shivers down the spines of those who behold it. From its sculpted claws, horrific expression, and wicked proportions, the Pumpkinhead 1:3 Epic Series statue might require sacrifice to obtain. PCS has this deadly creature priced at a whopping $2,205 and is set to release in December 2024. Pre-orders are already live with Sideshow Collectibles, and payment plans will also be offered to make sure collectors can bring this monster home.

Pumpkinhead 1:3 Epic Series Statue from PCS

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the Pumpkinhead 1:3 Epic Series Statue, a king sized tribute to the horrific creature at the center of the classic 1988 film from SFX legend, Stan Winston. The Pumpkinhead 1:3 Statue stands at a monstrous 30" tall atop a beautifully detailed environment base. Pumpkins in various stages of decay and realistically detailed roots and vines litter the ground beneath the creature's feet. A placard with the iconic film logo decorates the front of the base and is seamlessly integrated into the frightening design."

"Pumpkinhead himself is expertly sculpted in spectacular detail from head to toe. This massive monster boasts lifelike textures and incredibly screen accurate proportions. The paint work embellishes the beautiful detail of the sculpt from the terrifyingly realistic teeth and claws to the eerie mottled color of his skin. His creepy prowling pose emphasizes the disturbingly exaggerated proportions of this beloved movie monster. Summon some space in your horror collection and pick up the Pumpkinhead 1:3 Epic Series Statue by PCS today!"

