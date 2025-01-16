Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

Storm Brings the Thunder with New Marvel Comics McFarlane Statue

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life thanks to McFarlane Toys as they debut a new assortment of iconic statues

Article Summary Explore Storm's Marvel Comics origins in Giant-Size X-Men and her powerful ability to control the weather.

Discover McFarlane Toys' new 1/10 scale statue of Storm in her iconic costume from Marvel Tales #236.

Pre-order the detailed Storm statue for $29.99, with dynamic weather-themed base, for February 2025 release.

Look forward to more Marvel mutant collectibles by McFarlane Toys, including Magneto, Wolverine, and Cyclops.

Storm is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic and powerful mutants who first appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 back in 1975. She was created by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum; Ororo Munroe was the daughter of a Kenyan princess and an American photojournalist. After her parent's tragic death, she wanders Africa and discovers her mutant ability to control the weather. Worshipped as a goddess, she would go on to join the X-Men under the guidance of Professor Charles Xavier. McFarlane Toys is now giving this goddess a brand new collectible as they add her to their growing Marvel Comics collection. Depicted in her iconic black costume, Storm is brought to life right from the cover of Marvel Tales #236 featuring Spider-Man and the X-Men.

McFarlane Toys has faithfully captured the elegance, power, and beauty of Storm with its new 1/10 scale statue. The statue showcases her in a dynamic pose, which includes a themed base and backdrop that help capture her weather powers for the display. This statue is a remarkable addition to McFarlane Toys' growing Marvel Comics statue series, and it is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are already live at most online retailers with a February 2025 release. Be on the lookout for more mutants from McFarlane Toys with Magneto, Wolverine, and Cyclops.

McFarlane Toys – Storm: Marvel Comics Marvel Tales #236

"Jean refuses an ascension to godhood at the expense of every living being on Earth, and a battle between Spider-Man, the X-Men and the Nest survivors begins. However, the battle carries on too long, and the Nest survivors begin their impending deaths and stop the battle."

Inspired by MARVEL TALES FEATURING SPIDER-MAN AND THE X-MEN ISSUE# 236.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

