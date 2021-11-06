Stranger Things Elegorgon Mash-Up Figure Revealed by Netflix

Stranger Things Day is here and not only did we get a brand new Season 4 trailer but a wacky new collectible. Artist Chogrin has revealed a brand new vinyl figure that mashes up Eleven with the deadly Demogorgon. Limited to only 310 pieces, this Vinyl Art Collectible standing 12.38 inches tall features a new creature titled Elegorgon in her natural habitat. Bright colors have been hand-painted on her as she is shown treating herself to one of her favorite waffle treats. This Stranger Things creation is a very fun and unique collectible that fans will not want to miss and pre-orders are live right here for $159.99. Elegorgon will be able to make her way to your home in March 2022 and be sure to check out Stranger Thing Season 4 in Summer 2022.

"Eleven, the precocious kinetic wonderkind of Stranger Things, is one of the most iconic residents of Hawkins, Indiana — and it's her complicated relationship with the Upside Down that keeps us curious. For pop culture-obsessed artist, Chogrin, curiosity is his playground, and he sure loves a good remix. His latest mashup is lovingly dubbed "Elegorgon," an appropriate namesake because it asks the theoretical question, "What would a half Eggo-eatin' tween, half teethy demogorgon look like?" The result is an absolute delight, cleverly combining good and ghoul in a vibrantly colored vinyl masterpiece."

"This gleefully grim collaboration between Netflix and premium collectible purveyors, iam8bit, spares no attention to detail. The unboxing is a sensory experience, from slipping off the O-Sleeve to reveal elegant embellishments like foil, suede and spot varnish to opening the box itself, where the Elegorgon rests in a bed of gentle foam alongside a hand-numbered artist card, featuring Chogin's original illustration that inspired this collectible."

  • Netflix Exclusive Collaboration with iam8bit
  • Limited Edition of 310
  • 12.38 inches tall
  • Vinyl Statue
  • Meticulously Hand-Painted
  • Collector's Box w/ O-Sleeve and Premium Embellishments
  • Hand-Numbered 5×7" Artist Card
  • Ships in March 2022.

