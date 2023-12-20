Posted in: Collectibles, threezerostore | Tagged: stranger things, Threezero

Stranger Things Season 4 Vecna 1/6 Scale Figure Revealed by threezero

The Upside Down awaits as threeero is bringing back a deadly villain from the latest season of Stranger Things with Vecna

Stranger Things Season 5 is still on the way, as filming is set to kick off at the beginning of 2024. While fans wait to see what fate beholds Will Byers and the rest of the gang, threezero is returning to the Upside Down with their latest 1/6 scale figure. Coming to life from Season 4, the main villain of the series, Vecna, has arrived standing at 12.5" tall and featuring 36 points of articulation. Faithfully crafted from Stranger Things, Vecna is nicely sculpted, capturing his grotesque design with pale deco and roots on his body. This nightmare creature will just come with some swappable hands and will be a great addition to any Stranger Things monster collection. Threezero has already debuted 1/6 scale figures of the main cast of Stranger Things heroes from Season 1, as well as a Demogorgon. Vecna will be the perfect addition to any collection, allowing this god of the Upside Down to loom over them. Pre-orders for the Stranger Things Season 4 Vecna are not live yet, but all will arrive soon with a Q2 2024 release.

Stranger Things 1/6 Vecna (Season 4)

"Next in the line of threezero's collectible figure collection of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things, comes 1/6 Vecna (Season 4), who takes center stage as the main villain from the fourth season! Standing at approximately 12.5" (32cm) tall, 1/6 Vecna (Season 4) features a fully-articulated 1/6 original body with approximately 36 points of articulation. This collectible figure showcases highly precise sculpted details and weathering effects, effectively capturing the powerful and menacing presence of Vecna."

"The humanoid monster is brought to life with protruded roots and vines crawling all over its pale-colored flesh, adding to its eerie and otherworldly nature. Its lifelike head sculpt features horrifying eyes with an unnerving stare, intensifying the unsettling atmosphere. The figure includes five interchangeable hands. Alongside the normal hand shapes, it also features two unique hand shapes where Vecna's fingers are exceptionally long, extending from large and distorted hands, as if reaching towards his victims."

STRANGER THINGS ™/© Netflix. Used with permission.

※ Item available Worldwide – excluding Crimea, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, South Sudan and Syria.

Estimated Shipment: 2nd Quarter 2024

