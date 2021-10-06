Street Fighter Ryu Enters the Ring with Seamless Figure from IconiQ

Prepare for greatness as IconiQ Studios is changing up the collectibles game for the hit fighting video game Street Fighter. Iconic has announced a new line of 1/6th scale figures with the help from TB League to give us some incredible seamless fighters. Starting things off first is Ryu, who will stand 12" tall and is fully articulated with a nice set of accessories from the Street Fighter series. This will include a Hadoken fireball effect, two head sculpts, a duffle bag, and swappable hands. These new seamless figures are truly a wonder, and it brings the character right out of the game world and onto your shelves. I can not wait to see who will come out of this 1/6th scale line next, and Street Fighter has such a massive roster to back it up. IconiQ can rally dominate the world of SF collectibles if they can continue to bring these figures to life, and I am sure they will. Ryu is priced at $289, is set to release in Q3 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find him here.

"HERE COMES A NEW CHALLENGER! Capcom, Iconiq Studios, and TBLeague are proud to present the highly-detailed 1/6 scale Ryu figure from the genre-defining video game franchise Street Fighter. Featuring a new and specially developed seamless body that is fully articulated and capable of replicating Ryu's signature special attacks, including the iconic HADOKEN thanks to the fireball effect accessory and joined hands set. The figure includes two game-accurate head sculpts that perfectly capture the martial artist, and a number of hands to replicate his fighting stances. RYU HAS ENTERED THE RING!"

Accessories:

Two (2) Game-accurate head sculpts

One (1) specifically created fully articulated seamless body (ICONIQ EXCLUSIVE)

A full set of clothing, including wired belt and bandana

One (1) Hadoken fireball accessory

One (1) Duffel bag

Six (6) Pairs of hands, including a joined pair for Hadoken posing

Two (2) Pairs of feet

One (1) Base with posable pole