Street Fighter x Power Rangers Morphed Ryu Brings the Heat to Hasbro

Hasbro is dishing out new Power Rangers Lightning Collection reveals all week. Yesterday we saw the arrival of the Dino Thunder Yellow Ranger Kira make her debut, which fans can read about her here. Today new reveal is easily one of the books as two worlds collide with this insane and awesome Power Rangers x Street Fighter collaboration figure! Ryu has arrived as the Morphed Crimson Hawk with incredible detail and designs. These characters come to us from the web series Power Rangers Legacy Wars – Street Fighter Showdown that was made by Bat In The Sun a few years back. These unique characters even made their way to the Morphin Grid in the hit mobile fighting game Power Rangers Legacy Wars. Ryu comes fully loaded with his own unique equipment to stop any Rangers enemy that stands in his way. Pre-orders are live right here for $33.99 with a Spring 2023 release. It's Morphin' Time!

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From DINO FURY back to the original MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating Ranger teams from nearly 30 years. Hailing from Capcom's iconic Street Fighter franchise, when the legendary Ryu gets a Power Coin, his awesome fighting style gets a boost from the grid."

"This 6-inch LIGHTNING COLLECTION MIGHTY MORPHIN POWER RANGERS X STREET FIGHTER COLLAB ACTION FIGURE features premium paint and decorative details inspired by the iconic Street Fighter franchise and its Power Rangers mashup, with over 20 points of articulation for high poseability. Plus, swappable hands for more ways to play or display. Featuring an iconic mashup design, this Ryu figure includes a stand for action poses, 3 blast effects accessories, and 1 pair of additional hands. Look for other LIGHTNING COLLECTION figures and roleplay items and stay tuned for more. Each sold separately."