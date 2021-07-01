Suicide Squad King Shark Gets Solo Figure Release From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has just surprised fans with pre-orders for their new wave of figures from the upcoming film; Suicide Squad. The wave will consist of 4 figures with Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Harley Quinn, and Polka Dot Man. Each figure will come with a special Build A Figure part that, when combined together, will create a fifth member of the Suicide Squad; King Shark. To make things a little confusing, it looks like McFarlane Toys will also be released as a solo figure as part of their Walmart Exclusive Gold Label figure line.

This Megafig will stand taller than the other 7" figures in the DC Multiverse line, and he will feature 22 points of articulation. The King will have an articulated jaw which is a nice move for McFarlane, and he also have his blubbery design recreated straight out of the upcoming DCEU film. King Shark will come with 2 body part accessories to show off his Suicide Squad appetite. Priced at $39.99, King Shark will make a deadly new addition to any DC Comics fans collection, and it will save them from buying the whole wave if they did not want to. Pre-orders are going in and out of stock, but fans will be able to find him here.

"The enormous King Shark is half-human and half-shark, with a childlike naivete that belies the teeth beneath. Add to that a bite that far outcries his bark in this genetic experiment gone way awry, who is far more brawn than brains and always in the mood for his next meal, no matter who is on the menu…nom nom."

Product Features:

Megafigs are large figures to match their 7" scale figure counterparts based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

King Shark figure is based on his look in the movie The Suicide Squad

King Shark figure features a moving jaw that can open and close

Includes 2 accessories, a collectable art card with holder, and a base

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures