Summer Arrives Early with RSVLTS New Disney Sand n' Surf Collection

Get ready to kick off summer early with RSVLTS as they debut a new Disney collection featuring some sandy apparel sets

Dive into the waves of nostalgia and adventure with RSVLTS' latest drop for their new Disney Sand 'n' Surf collection! Get ready to soak up the sun and embrace the carefree vibes of the tropics with Mickey Mouse and the gang. This collection consists of five stunning designs that capture the essence of Disney magic like never before and bring in the summer early. Each Button-Down will feature a companion pair of Hybrid Shorts, along with a new crewneck t-shirt and an assortment of dad hats.

Introducing Surfin' Mickey, where the iconic mouse catches waves and spreads joy with every ride with a wild yet colorful design. Lei It On Me invites you to embrace the spirit of aloha with vibrant colors and floral patterns that transport you to a Hawaiian paradise. Cabana Mickey offers a laid-back retreat where palm trees sway, and relaxation is the only item on this teal itinerary. And let's not forget some pink passion with RSVLTS Shore Looks Relaxin' as the gang puts their feet in the sand and enjoys some coastal living with plenty of carefree bliss. Lastly, we have the Island Smilin' set and crewneck that brings a tropical tiki design to familiar faces that surely capture sweet island vibes in any setting.

Soak Up the Sun with RSVLTS and Disney Sand N' Surf

Crafted with RSVLTS' signature attention to detail and their signature Kunuflex material, each button-down and shorts set is a celebration of Disney's timeless charm and the endless possibilities of summer fun. Whether you're strolling along the boardwalk or lounging by the pool, these sets are sure to turn heads and spark conversations wherever you go. The Disney Surf n' Sand will be available in classic, women, youth, and preschooler styles, with Hybrid Shirts offered for each button-down. Do not forget to snag up one of the new Disney Sand N' Surf Dad Hats, either with Mickey, Donald Duck, Goofy, or Pluto, getting new designs that will keep you cool in the sun. So, pack your sunscreen and grab your shades because RSVLTS' Disney Sand 'n' Surf collection is already live right on RSVLTS.com and is ready to make waves and redefine your summer style.

