Transformers Soundwave Joins Super 7 with New Super Cyborg Figure

Super 7 and Hasbro team up once again to unveil a new collaboration figure from the super popular 80's franchise, Transformers. The well-known Decepticon Soundwave is joining Super 7's Super Cyborg figure line this time. He will be joining Transformers Megatron and Optimus Prime, who already have Super Cyborg who have already been released. Standing roughly 11 inches tall, this version of Soundwave features seven points of articulation and will have removable chest panels showing off the inner parts of this iconic Transformers character. Soundwave's Super 7 packaging will feature retro-style detail and will be a must-have collectible for any Transformers fans out there.

Super 7 has been throwing out a lot of heat lately, and fans can't get enough. This new collaborative figure from Hasbro and Super 7 will bring in plenty of new collectors from all over. Having a franchise like Transformers and giving it a new massive vinyl upgrade will please many fans out there, hopefully extending the reach of the Transformers brand two new fans. The Transformers Super Cyborg Soundwave by Super 7 will be priced at $75. He is expected to ship out in January 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing collectibles that Super7 has to offer, which fans can find here.

"Fan First Friday, eject. Pre-order pump up mode. The Transformers Super Cyborg Soundwave by Super7 is here and waiting to be added to your collection. Standing at 11 inches tall, this Super Cyborg Soundwave has removable chest panels that reveal the inner workings of one of your favorite Decepticons. Pre-order is now available on Hasbro Pulse."

"Super7 Super Cyborg is a large scale, fully articulated figure standing at 11" tall"

Super Cyborgs have removable chest panels that reveal the inner workings of your favorite characters

Seven points of articulation

Figure does not convert