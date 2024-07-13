Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: sdcc, Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Super7 Debuts Limited Edition TMNT Pizza Party ReAction for SDCC

Super7 is ready for a pizza party at San Diego Comic Con as they unveil some new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Exclusives

Article Summary Super7 unveils TMNT-themed exclusives at SDCC including a Pizza Party Wagon.

Fans can visit Mikey's Pizza to collect new TMNT figures on July 26, 2024.

SDCC exclusive ReAction figures come with unique pizza-themed cardbacks.

Grab a Weird Pizza Tee featuring Shredder, available only at Comic Con.

Make room for thirds, as Super7 is bringing some hot and fresh Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles to SDCC. This year, Super7 is taking over a local San Diego pizza shop, TNT Pizza, and giving it a TMNT twist. Mikey's Pizza will be open on July 26, 2024, from 7 PM till close, allowing fans to snag up some pizza and some new TMNT collectibles. Super7 has cooked up some tasty treats this time with a Pizza Chef Mikey ULTIMATES figure as well as a Pizza Party Wagon!

However, if that was not enough, some ReAction figures are coming right out of the oven with four new figures featuring pizza-themed cardbacks. This will consist of Undercover Michelangelo, Bebop, Rocksteady, and Shredder, all with details inspired by the hit animated series. If fans need more Shredder, Super7 will also offer a Weird Pizza Tee featuring the Leader of the Foot Clan. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans can check out the Super7 site today for more details on Mikey's Pizza at SDCC.

It's a TMNT Pizza Party with New SDCC ReAction Figures

"Hot out of the oven are the new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ReAction Figures of Shredder, Undercover Michelangelo, Bebop, and Rocksteady, packaged on special pizza sliced-shape card backs! Inspired by the classic animated series and in 3.75" scale, get your piece of (or better yet, the entire) pizza party pie with these special edition TMNT ReAction Figures!"

Be Sure to Snag Up a Shredder Weird Pizza Tee Too!

"If the cheese on the pizza from the Weird Pizza joint tastes extra sharp it's because Shredder is running the place as part of his plot to capture the pizza-loving Ninja Turtles! This Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Shredder Weird Pizza Tee features a large graphic of Shredder bursting through a pizza on the front, with the Weird Pizza logo and phone number on the back."

