Super7 Reveals Exclusive Light-Up ThunderCats Figures for SDCC 2024

Step into the world of ThunderCats once more as Super7 has unveiled exclusive San Diego Comic Con 2024 Ultimates

Super7 is getting ready for San Diego Comic Con 2024 as they unveiled some new and thunderous limited edition figures. The ThunderCats, as well as some pretty unique variants, are arriving for the convention, which will include two new versions of the ThunderCats leader, Lion-O, and the villainous Mumm-Ra. These new releases will feature some new accessories as well as some light-up eyes, bringing their power to life. As for Lion-O, he will come with all the same accessories as his previous release but will also feature some new additions. This consists of a two-headed Jade Dragon and two Sword of Omens that have a new glow-in-the-dark effect. On the other hand, Mumm-Ra gets a glow-in-the-dark Sword of Plun-Darr, Golden Sphere of Seti, and a Chain of Loyalty. ThunderCats collectors will need to visit the Super7 Booth during San Diego Comic Con 2024 to be able to order it directly from the Super7 warehouse. All is not lost, though, as there will be a limited number offered to non-attendees on July 29th on Super7.com. Thunder, thunder, Thunder!

ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Light-Up Eyes Lion-O

"Lighting up San Diego! Debuting at Comic-Con 2024, this 7" scale, highly articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Lion-O™ figure features an all new sculpt with battery-powered light-up LED eyes and premium paint detail, and comes with multiple interchangeable heads and hands, three different Sword of Omens (two with glow-in-the-dark effect), a two-headed Jade Dragon, and a pair of Claw Shields (one wearable)!"

San Diego Exclusive Light-Up Eyes Mumm-Ra

"Lighting up San Diego! Debuting at Comic-Con 2024, this 7" scale, highly articulated ThunderCats ULTIMATES! Mumm-Ra™ figure features battery-powered light-up LED eyes and comes with multiple interchangeable hands, as well as a poseable soft goods cape, a Golden Sphere of Seti, a Chain of Loyalty, and a glow-in-the-dark Sword of Plun-Darr!"

