Super7 Reveals New Haunted Mansion, NBX, Creature ReAction Figures

Super7 is continuing their Stay At Home Ic Con reveals today, this time with the theme "Monster Mix" and features a bunch of awesome new Universal Monsters and Disney monster stuff. There are some shirts available here, but I wanted to focus on a few of the cool ReAction figures you can add to your collection right now. Super7 loves to debut new ReAction figures at SDCC every year, always on funky cardbacks that break from their traditional ones. This year for Comic-Con At Home is no different. Debuting today are variations on their upcoming Nightmare Before Christmas, Jack and Sally figures. These variants are based on the versions you would see in Disneyland around the holidays. Jack comes with Zero, and Sally comes with her basket. Both come on trippy cardbacks. Also new: a Creature From The Black Lagoon ReAction variant made to look like the Penn-Plax Creature from the '70s. You can see these below.

Super7 Hits A Home Run With The Haunted Mansion

The real standout, however, is an awesome three-pack from Disney's haunted mansion ride. All three Hitchhiking Ghosts are here: Phineas (Traveler), Ezra (Skeleton), and Gus (Prisoner) are all included. The three come with removable hats and character-specific accessories as well, which look perfect. The cherry on top is the warm blue glow each figure has. They come housed in a sweet looking box that will look right at home on a Disney fan shelf. Thank you for this one, Super7.

All of these reveals, along with the rest of the week's other ones, can be found for sale here. I would jump on these fast. Super7 will continue with the reveals and exclusives for the rest of the weekend as well.