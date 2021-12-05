Superboy Leaps Into Action with New Iron Studios DC Comics Statue

In 1993, the world of DC Comics introduced fans to the clone of Superman and Lex Luthor with the arrival of Superboy. This clone is now back and ready to make a name for himself with a new 1/10 Art Scale statue from Iron Studios. Standing at 11" tall, Superboy is posed in an action pose as he is displayed on a stack of metal from the skull remains of the villainous supervillain; Brainiac. Superboy's comic book designs come to life with this design featuring his classic leather jacket and S Symbol on his chest. Featuring bright colors, a great sculpt, and an iconic design, DC Comics fans are in for a treat with this statue that is priced at $179.99. The Superboy Deluxe DC Comics Series #7 Art Scale 1/10 Statue is set to release between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are live and found here.

"On a base in the form of twisted metal, from the skull remains of the Kryptonian robotic supervillain Brainiac, or one of his mechanical creations, a mighty young hero flies in his skin-tight blue and red uniform, with the unmistakable \"S\"-shaped symbol coat of arms on his chest, and a peculiar black leather jacket to express his rebelliousness and identity. Ready to deliver its mighty blows with its red gloved fists, Iron Studios presents the \"Superboy Deluxe – DC Comics Series #7 – Art Scale 1/10\" statue featuring the Steel Boy, allied with the Superman family and the Teen Titans!"

"A DC Comics blockbuster in the 1990s, Superboy won appearances in TV adaptations of series and animations, in animated feature films and games, and is already available for Pre-Order in his collectible Iron Studios statue. The item was unveiled at the annual Inside Iron Studios: Second Edition virtual event during CCXP Worlds 2021 at the Worlds to Collect arena. Check out this and much other news on Iron Studios\' YouTube channel and social media."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 11 in (H) x 6.7 in (W) x 7.8 in (D)

Product Weight: 1 lbs

Release schedule: Third quarter of 2022