Superman Takes On Doomsday with McFarlane Toys Newest 2-Pack

Target’s Geek Out event is underway and this weeks reveals are from McFarlane Toys with plenty of DC Comics figures to go around

McFarlane Toys has joined Target's Geek Out Event with some exclusive and early releases. One of which is a brand new DC Comics 2-Pack that brings the battle between Superman and Doomsday to life. This is an impressive set as it finally brings Doomsday to McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line and with some comic book accuracy. This beast towers over Superman, who features a new battle-damaged design, head sculpt, and torn cape. Collectors will be able to capture the deadly fight between these two titans like never before, and this set might be worth getting just for that Doomsday. This is not an exclusive release but will be a Gold Label Collection release, but pre-orders are currently only live at Target for $59.99. McFarlane needs to deliver more DC Comics-inspired classic sets like this, are they always seem to knock it out of the park. Fans can pre-order the Superman vs. Doomsday set right now and here with a July 2023 release.

DC Comics Superman vs. Doomsday McFarlane Toys 2-Pack

"SUPERMAN: Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton™ as a baby, Kal-El™ was found by farmers Martha and Jonathan Kent and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him extraordinary powers, which he kept hidden. Now fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman™."

"DOOMSDAY: Doomsday™ is an alien creature of overwhelming force and savage blood lust, whose appearance invokes terror. When he first arrived on Earth, his rampage of mindless destruction devastated Metropolis™. The carnage ended only after Superman™ died putting the mindless beast down."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure and mega figure based off the DC Multiverse

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing

Includes extra Superman hands and two bases

Included collectible art cards with character art on the front, and character biographies on the back

Collect all McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Figures

