Swamp Thing Brings The Green XM Studios Newest DC Comics Statue

XM Studios has revealed their newest DC Comics statue as the protector of the green, Swamp Thing, arrives. The statue will be a 1:4 scale coming in at roughly 24 inches tall, bringing some mighty size to any collection. XM Studios captures Swamp Thing in his natural habitat as he summons the green around him with vines and fungus. There are is a couple of nice little detailed additions to the base with an adorable little tree frog and the helmet of one Dr. Fate. As for Swamp Thing, he will come with two different head sculpts, allowing DC Comics fans to display him with the usual bald head or the long haired design as seen in Justice League Dark.

This powerful statue is a must-have piece for any DC Comics fan, and it is just the start for XM Studios DC plans. Swamp Thing is no cheap feature either, as he comes in at roughly $980. The statue can be found here, and there will be US sales coming soon here where fans can also find other statues like Lex Luthor, Sinestro, and much more.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:4 DC Premium Collectibles Justice League Series statue, Swamp Thing! It breathes. It dreams. And, at night, beneath a low-hanging fog, it shambles through the shadows with its red eyes and funereal soul. The swamp has a spirit, and it walks on two legs. A monster that was once a man…"

Features:

Swamp Thing summons plant life with his powers, vegetation, vines and fungus encase and surrounds him, ready to do his bidding. Beautifully surreal and haunting in the grotesque.

A Dr Fate's helmet at the base lends a nod to the original storyline.

2 Head sculpts: 1 sporting long hair, 1 bald

Crafted in cold cast porcelain

Each handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the high quality finish

ES: MTO Max 499

Artists: