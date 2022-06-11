Take Down Dinos with Adventure Force's Jurassic World Dart Blaster

Jurassic World: Dominion is finally here, giving us another dose of action-adventure dinosaur action. With dinosaurs finally roaming wild, Adventure Force is here to help with the all-new Tactical Strike Jurassic Pro Ultimate Dart Blaster. This Walmart Exclusive is a bolt-action, pro-level dart blaster that truly delivers some unrivaled distance and accuracy. Our friends over at Adventure Force wanted to help us take down some loose dinosaurs, and you can get with the darts that shoot over 125 feet per second. Of course, there is some Jurassic World: Dominion love here with custom graphics and amber color that makes it shine. The buttstock also features an amber color as well as a mosquito frozen in time.

The entire Adventure Force Tactical Strike Jurassic Pro Ultimate Dart Blaster is beautifully crafted. The unique feature of this item is that it is a complete replica of the Tranquilizer Dart Rifle as seen in the Jurassic World: Dominion Prequel teaser. If you're going to take down big game life, the T-Rex, then this gun is perfect for fans and collectors alike. The Tranquilizer Rifle comes in at roughly 2 feet; features a detachable stock, removable taser muzzle brake, and two magazines. Dino hunters will be able to switch between standard length and half-length darts with cocking action and iron sights to stay on target.

I wish we did get to see more footage of the loose dinosaurs in the world in Jurassic World: Dominion. However, we did get to see different aspects of how the dinosaurs in the world would be handled by society, which is unique in itself. If you are a Jurassic Park or Jurassic World, then the Adventure Force Jurassic Pro Ultimate Dart Blaster is a fun and must-own collectible. The accuracy is considerable, but if you're taking down dinosaurs then it'll do the job. Walmart is the exclusive home for this bad boy, and you can purchase one online right here or find them in-stores now!