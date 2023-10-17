Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: back to the future, Beast Kingdom

Take Flight with Beast Kingdom's Back to the Future II DeLorean

It is time to go Back to the Future as Beast Kingdom debuts its latest floating collectible with the infamous DeLorean

The DeLorean from Back to the Future Part II is a very iconic time-traveling car. This vehicle that has been fitted with a custom "flux capacitor," which was created by Doc Brown and was used by Marty McFly. After reaching 88 miles per hour, drivers can travel through time and space to a new point in time in the past or in the future, like in Part II. The DeLorean has been modified in the second film with a "Mr. Fusion" device that uses garbage as fuel and can now reach new heights with flight. Beast Kingdom brings this time-traveling machine to life with their lattes floating collectible. Coming in at 7" long, this Back to the Future collectible is packed with detail, features opening doors, and LEDs. Beast Kingdom has the Back to the Future II Floating DeLorean priced at $299.99. Pre-orders are live right here with a May 2024 release.

Back to the Future II DeLorean Floating

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is now proud to present a new "Egg Attack Floating" release, bringing to life the iconic "DeLorean Time Machine" from "Back to The Future Part II." What better combination than bringing to life the most well-known function of the car, its levitation functionality? With a length of approximately 20 centimeters, the professionally painted collector's piece includes silver-coating effects and detailing across. From the iconic gull-wing doors, which can be raised, to the flux capacitor, no detailing has been spared to bring the DeLorean to life."

"To truly get the speed up to 88 miles per hour, both the interior and exterior feature LED lighting functions, as well as the addition of two full sets of replaceable tire options, including the ground version as well as the raised version for flight option. Eagle-eyed fans can also enjoy finding the included accessories such as the scaled-down hoverboard and sports almanac."

"But above all, the most exciting feature must be the magnetic levitation function that brings the iconic DeLorean to life in all its glory. Pair the car with the magnetic base, which includes the iconic Back To Future logo, to complete the experience. So, make sure you order yours today and relive the time-traveling adventures from the iconic film, only at an official Beast Kingdom outlet."

Product Features:

Faithful recreation of the upgraded DeLorean time machine from "Back To The Future Part II."

Multiple LED lights on the interior and exterior.

Magnetic levitation function.

High-quality painting and coloring techniques.

Includes accurately scaled-down accessories.

