Take Flight with McFarlane Toys Mighty Animated Batman Batwing

Target kicks off their latest Geek Out 2024 event with McFarlane Toys bringing plenty of new exclusives like a new 37" Batman vehicle

Article Summary Target's Geek Out 2024 event features a new 37" Batman Batwing from McFarlane Toys, based on Batman: The Animated Series.

The Batwing replica includes retractable landing gear, LED interior lights, and an opening cockpit for two 6" figures.

This detailed Batwing, priced at $149.99, offers fans an affordable alternative to other exclusive Batman vehicles.

Pre-orders for McFarlane Toys' Batwing are live exclusively at Target, enhancing any Batman collection.

The Batwing is Batman's advanced aerial vehicle and is one of the Dark Knight's most iconic gadgets. Making its cinematic debut in Tim Burton's Batman (1989), the Batwing immediately captured fans' imaginations with its sleek design resembling a bat. The Batwing is equipped with cutting-edge technology, from including missiles and machine guns to advanced radar systems. This vehicle is the ultimate tool in Batman's arsenal, and it is the perfect tool for Batman to help remove crime from Gotham City from the skies. McFarlane Toys is bringing the Batwing to life from Batman: The Animated Series, capturing a sleek and simple design from the mind of Bruce Timm.

Take your Batcave to new incredible levels with there's a Batwing replica that features an incredible 37 inch long wingspan as well as a retractable landing gear. The plane fits two 6-inch action figures inside, and it will also have LED capabilities with interior lights and the exhaust. McFarlane has been doing an incredible job giving Batman fans new vehicles, and this one is no exception. It is a little more reasonably priced compared to The Flash version that arrived as a McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive. Releasing exclusively at Target, the Batman: The Animated Series Batwing is priced at $149.99, and pre-orders are live.

McFarlane Toys DC Direct Batman The Animated Series Batwing

"Complement your Batman: The Animated Series Batmobile with this jaw-dropping 37" long Batwing replica. Featuring retractable landing gear, battery-powered interior lights and exhaust, and a slide-open cockpit canopy that fits two 6" action figures, this sleek replica will enhance your Dark Knight collection."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale vehicle based on THE ANIMATED SERIES (1992) design

BATWING™ seats two 6" figures (Figures not included)

Features retractable landing gear, light-up interior lights, light-up exhaust, and opening cockpit access

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS™ BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES™ figures and vehicles

