Take Flight with One:12 Iron Man Centurion Armor from Mezco Toyz

Take a trip back to the 80s with Marvel Comics and Mezco Toyz with their newest One:12 Collective figure. Iron Man is taking flight in his signature Centurion Armor right from the pages of Marvel. Tony Stark is fully detailed in a is iconic red and silver Iron Man armor that features real metal components. Mezco has included two heads with armored and unmasked Tony Stark designs and comes with a massive set of weapon effects with unibeam, repulsor, impact, and much more. Take on Obadiah Stane in style with Mezco Toyz Silver Centurion Iron Man One:12 Collective which is priced at $125. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is set to arrive in March 2024. 

Iron Man Suits Up in Classic Silver/Red Armor with Mezco

"The Silver Centurion soars into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Iron Man: Silver Centurion Edition wears an energy-enhanced suit inspired by the 80s comics with a light-up arc reactor. The Armored Avenger features a masked and unmasked head portrait as well as matching interchangeable necks. Iron Man is prepped and ready to lead the Armor Wars, equipped with a range of energy FX including a unibeam, pulse blast, and repulsion ray FX."

"The Silver Centurion armor was the most advanced for its time – featuring enhanced strength, improved flight, and upgraded repulsors. Designed by Tony Stark for energy amplification and redirection, the Silver Centurion armor was used to defeat Iron Man's long-time nemesis, Iron Monger."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE IRON MAN FIGURE FEATURES:

  • One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
  • Two (2) head portraits
  • Hand painted authentic detailing
  • Approximately 17cm tall
  • Six (6) interchangeable hands including
    • One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
    • One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)
    • One (1) pair of blasting/thruster hands (L & R)

COSTUME:

  • Helmet
  • Armored suit
  • Light-up arc reactor

ACCESSORIES:

  • One (1) unibeam energy trail FX
  • One (1) impact FX (attaches to large unibeam FX)
  • Two (2) unibeam FX
  • Two (2) energy trail FX
  • Two (2) pulse blast FX
  • Two (2) energy blast FX
  • Two (2) repulsion ray FX
  • Two (2) rocket thruster FX
  • One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
  • One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

