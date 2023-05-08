Take Flight with One:12 Iron Man Centurion Armor from Mezco Toyz
A new Marvel One:12 Collective figure will arrive from Mezco Toyz as Iron Man is ready for action in a new set of armor
Take a trip back to the 80s with Marvel Comics and Mezco Toyz with their newest One:12 Collective figure. Iron Man is taking flight in his signature Centurion Armor right from the pages of Marvel. Tony Stark is fully detailed in a is iconic red and silver Iron Man armor that features real metal components. Mezco has included two heads with armored and unmasked Tony Stark designs and comes with a massive set of weapon effects with unibeam, repulsor, impact, and much more. Take on Obadiah Stane in style with Mezco Toyz Silver Centurion Iron Man One:12 Collective which is priced at $125. Pre-orders are live right here, and he is set to arrive in March 2024.
Iron Man Suits Up in Classic Silver/Red Armor with Mezco
"The Silver Centurion soars into the One:12 Collective! The One:12 Collective Iron Man: Silver Centurion Edition wears an energy-enhanced suit inspired by the 80s comics with a light-up arc reactor. The Armored Avenger features a masked and unmasked head portrait as well as matching interchangeable necks. Iron Man is prepped and ready to lead the Armor Wars, equipped with a range of energy FX including a unibeam, pulse blast, and repulsion ray FX."
"The Silver Centurion armor was the most advanced for its time – featuring enhanced strength, improved flight, and upgraded repulsors. Designed by Tony Stark for energy amplification and redirection, the Silver Centurion armor was used to defeat Iron Man's long-time nemesis, Iron Monger."
THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE IRON MAN FIGURE FEATURES:
- One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation
- Two (2) head portraits
- Hand painted authentic detailing
- Approximately 17cm tall
- Six (6) interchangeable hands including
- One (1) pair of fists (L & R)
- One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R)
- One (1) pair of blasting/thruster hands (L & R)
COSTUME:
- Helmet
- Armored suit
- Light-up arc reactor
ACCESSORIES:
- One (1) unibeam energy trail FX
- One (1) impact FX (attaches to large unibeam FX)
- Two (2) unibeam FX
- Two (2) energy trail FX
- Two (2) pulse blast FX
- Two (2) energy blast FX
- Two (2) repulsion ray FX
- Two (2) rocket thruster FX
- One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo
- One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post