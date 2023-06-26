Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, Secret Invasion

Talos Joins Hasbro's Marvel Legends Line For MCU's Secret Invasion

Hasbro is preparing for an invasion as which means new Legends figures are on the including some from the new series Secret Invasion

The Secret Invasion has arrived, and it is going to be impossible on who to trust in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This popular Marvel Comics story is getting a slimmed-down spy espionage story on Disney+. Nick Fury is back on Earth, and with the help of Maria Hill, and his Skull bestie Talos, they might stop this invasion. Hasbro has just revealed that new Marvel Legends figures for Secret Invasion are on the way, and Talos is one of them. Hasbro really went all out for this figure, and it shows off the photo-real head sculpting technology. Ben Mendelsohn's likeness is faithfully captured here, and this figure will come with human and Skrull parts. That is right, the human head and hands for Talos are included along with his Skrull head sculpt and hands, which is a nice touch. Talos is priced at $24.99, is set for a Fall 2023 release, and he will release alongside the Secret Invasion Nick Fury Legends figure. Pre-orders are not live but will be arriving "later this year" and will be found here when live.

Embrace the Secret Invasion with Hasbro's Latest Reveal

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TALOS – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Talos, a celebrated Skrull warrior, grapples with what it means to be a leader as he finds himself at odds with those closest to him. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES TALOS figure. This quality 6-inch scale Talos figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Secret Invasion on Disney+! Includes figure, 3 entertainment-inspired accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order later this year."

