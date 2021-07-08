Tamashii Nations Reveals White Costume Black Widow S.H. Figuarts

After a year of delay, Black Widow is finally hitting theaters this Friday (July 9, 2021), with an early showing arriving today. Black Widow should have had her own film a long time ago, but it is better late than ever. Marvel fans will get to see Natasha's past with the introduction to iconic Marvel Comics heroes on the big screen with Red Guardian and Yelena Belova. Tamashii Nations is also excited about the film as they have their newest S.H. Figuarts release with Black Widow in her new white costume. Faithfully recreated from the film, the figure will feature high amounts of detail, articulation, and a digitally recreated head to showcase likeness to the actress.

As for accessories, the super spy is loaded with the best goods around with 2 guns with holsters, baton whips, and a variety of swappable hand parts. Seeing Natasha in a White Snow Suit is pretty unique compared to her usually black superset designs, so this figure will be a great addition to any fan's collection. The Black Widow S.H.Figuarts Black Widow (White Snow Suit Ver.) Exclusive from Tamashii Nations is priced at $119.99. She is expected to release in December 2021, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"From the long-awaited movie release/ distribution of the latest MCU work "Black Widow," Black Widow appears in a white costume that renews the conventional image! In addition to the realistic head reproduced by digital coloring of the soul, a new whip type armament is also included, and various actions can be reproduced with a natural form and a wide range of motion!"

Main product contents

Main body

Replacement wrist left and right 4 types each

Gun x 2

Sky holster left and right

Baton (whip) x 2

Main product materials ABS, PVC

Product size Overall height: Approximately 145 mm

Target age 15 years old ~