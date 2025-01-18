Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, x-men

Target Exclusive Marvel Legends X-Men Savage Land Professor X Arrives

The Savage Land awaits as Hasbro is taking collectors back to a classic time for the X-Men with a brand new and exclusive figure

Hasbro is already getting ready for a new year of Marvel Legends, including their first retailer exclusive in 2025. Things are about to get pretty savage for your X-Men collection as the Savage Land awaits the arrival of your favorite mutants. The Savage Land was first introduced in X-Men #10 (1965) by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby; this wild land is home to dinosaurs and exotic wildlife and can be located under Antarctica. A new set of Retro Marvel Legends X-Men figures are on the way, including the debut of a walking Professor Charles Xavier, founder of the X-Men. By giving away the ability to use his telepathic powers, Charles gains the ability to walk once again. This new figure puts Professor X in a new safari suit with swappable hands and an additional Cerebro helmet. This Retro X-Men Marvel Legends release will be a Target Exclusive and is priced at $24.99 with a March 2025 release. With the arrival of Ka-Zar and Zabu last year, expect more Savage Land Marvel Legends to arrive in the future.

Marvel Legends Series Professor X (Savage Land)

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like Professor X (Savage Land) from Marvel Comics. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Professor X (Savage Land) and other X-Men figures (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability."

INSPIRED BY MARVEL COMICS: This collectible Marvel figure is inspired by the appearance of Professor X in the Uncanny X-Men comics — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans can display this 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with comics-inspired design and deco in their X-Men action figure collections

CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure includes 3 accessories

