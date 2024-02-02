Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Ted Kord is the Blue Beetle with McFarlane Toys DC Super Powers

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys and their growing retro DC Comics Super Powers line

Ted Kord, known as the Blue Beetle, has a rich and storied history within the DC Universe. First introduced in DC Comics Captain Atom #83 back in 1966, Ted Kord was the second character to take on the Blue Beetle mantle. Unlike his predecessor, Dan Garrett, or his successor, Jaime Reyes, Ted did not possess any superhuman abilities from the scarab. Instead, he relied on his intellect, scientific prowess, a variety of advanced gadgets, and his power as CEO of Kord Industries to fight crime. It looks like his adventures are far from over as McFarlane Toys has unveiled Blue Beetle is getting his very own DC Super Power figure.

Immortalize Ted Kord's hero10ic legacy as the Blue Beetle with McFarlane Toys revived DC Super Power line. Featuring simple articulation, details, and a nicely crafted card back, this figure pays homage to Ted's classic beetle costume, giving him a new life. To make things better, it looks like McFarlane Toys is also releasing The Bug vehicle, giving Ted his mobile headquarters in all of its retro DC Comics glory, so stay tuned! DC fans can bring home the Super Powers Blue Beetle in April 2024 for $9.99, and pre-orders are already live.

Blue Beetle (DC Super Powers)

"Archaeologist Dan Garrett discovered an ancient scarab in an old Egyptian tomb that gave him superpowers which he used to fight crime. He eventually retired and was succeeded by the brilliant Ted Kord who carried on the Blue Beetle legacy. Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation."

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

BLUE BEETLE is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

