Ted Lasso Comes to Fisher-Price with Cute Little People Collector Set

Ted Lasso started out as a simple American sports comedy-drama series starring Jason Sudeikis for Apple TV+. It has moved much passed that and has taken the world by storm, with the series getting 20 Emmy nominations for its second season. This series has entered the winner's circle as it moves on to its third season, and fans can not get enough of Ted Lasso. It even looks like Fisher-Price is celebrating the popularity and success of Ted Lasso as they announce their next Little People Collectors set. That is right, the dream team is back and are ready to join your shelves of your kid's toy box with a fun yet adorable set with six figures.

The Fisher-Price Ted Lasso set will include Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, Sam Obisanya, and of course, Coach Lasso. The packing features Little People designs of the gang as they are placed in a locker room that is filled with potential and Easter eggs. Superfans and sports nuts will not want to miss out on owning this adorable yet fun Ted Lasso Little People Collector's set. The set is priced at $29.99 and can be purchased right now and here! I do love a locker room….

"Fans of the heartwarming and critically acclaimed series Ted Lasso will love bringing home their favorite friends with this special edition Little People Collector™ figure set from Fisher-Price®. This must-have gift set features 6 Little People® figures styled like characters from the show, including AFC Richmond Head Coach Ted Lasso, team owner Rebecca Welton, marketing manager Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, AFC Richmond legend Roy Kent, and always optimistic midfielder, Sam Obisanya. Featuring a display-worthy package, this set is a great gift for any fan."

Fans of the hit series Ted Lasso will love displaying this special edition Little People Collector™ figure set

6 characters from the show! Celebrate the Lasso way with Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton, Keeley Jones, Coach Beard, Roy Kent, and Sam Obisanya

Each figure stands over 2.5 inches tall

Bring home the AFC Richmond locker room with a display-worthy, giftable package

Great gift for fans of the Emmy Award-winning series ages 1-101 years