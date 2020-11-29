Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Get New Statue from PCS and Sideshow

PCS Collectibles is taking us to Dimension X with their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue. The final brother has arrived as the leader, Leonardo, is getting his very own 1/4th scale statue. Standing roughly 18.5 inches tall and 17 inches wide, the infamous leader of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is ready for action. He is displayed on top of a Technodrome Defense robot with razor blades weapons being extended. The colors of Leonardo are bright, and PCS Collectibles captures not only a defined physique, but the animated art style comes to life quite nicely. Sideshow Collectibles is offering an exclusive version that lives collectors an extra set of interchangeable arms. These swappable arms will allow fans to display Leonardo with a crossed sword pose and can be mix-matched with the other arms to create more poses.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have always popular, and this statue will be a must-have for any fan. From the size to the animated sculpt, Leonardo is ready to join his brothers in the final fight with Krang. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Leonardo 1/4 Scale Statue from PCS Collectibles will be priced at $575. This price goes for both standard and exclusive editions, and it is set to release between June and August 2021. Pre-orders are already live, and fans will be able to find them located here.

"Sideshow and PCS present the Leonardo 1:4 Scale Statue, joining his brothers Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo in the lineup of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collectibles. Lead the charge into Krang's Dimension X stronghold with this totally tubular turtle! The Leonardo Statue measures 18.5" tall and 17″ wide as the team leader tackles a Technodrome defense robot, arms outstretched and ready to sever the bot's lethal sawblades."

"This energetic statue captures the cartoony style of the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, complete with a vibrant paint scheme and a muscular physique that brings the animated art style to life in a three-dimensional collectible format. The Leonardo Statue features his blue bandana and armbands along with a belt and buckle with his initial in the center. The belt holds his katana sheaths against the back of his shell, as he brandishes the swords against his enemies with an action-ready scowl on his face. Let Leo call the shots in your TMNT collection- bring home the Leonardo 1:4 Scale Statue by PCS today."