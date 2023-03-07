Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Playmates Toys Revealed Playmates has revealed the first toys from their new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem line, due in stores in June.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem revealed its debut trailer yesterday, and the fanbase so far has mostly been welcoming this new version of the boys with open arms. However, the toys are almost as important as the film itself, as TMNT collectors are a tough-to-please crowd and have been spoiled these last couple of years with all of the offerings given to us from various companies. The one constant is Playmates, and today they officially revealed some of the figures and a vehicle from the upcoming film. The four brothers are part of their 4.5-inch scale figures line, feature multiple points of articulation, and movie-accurate sculpts. Also revealed is a new version of the Pizza Wagon, complete with a pizza shooter! Playmates will also be offering 12-inch figures, role-play items, a new sewer lair, and more. Details are below, as well as the first reveal. Everything is due in stores around June 25th.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles & Playmates Forever

One of the biggest action figure phenomena of all-time returns this summer with a new look and new attitude for the new millennium. Following the world premiere of a teaser preview for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," Playmates Toys today revealed a sampling of its Ninja Turtles action figures, vehicles, and role-play toys based on the late summer 2023 film. Playmates Toys has the ultimate line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles action figures, vehicles, and iconic role-play weapons based on the upcoming movie. Toys will be available for purchase in stores and online on June 25th. In Mutant Mayhem, after years of being sheltered from the human world, the Turtle brothers set out to win the hearts of New Yorkers and be accepted as normal teenagers through heroic acts. Their new friend April O'Neil helps them take on a mysterious crime syndicate, but they soon get in over their heads when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them. The Playmates Ninja Turtles action figure lineup is inspired by Seth Rogen's movie vision and iconic Turtles elements and stylings. The new line vividly captures the shades and shapes of the Mutant Mayhem heroes depicted in the film.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Action Figure Assortment, each standing between 4 and 5 inches tall, featuring fully articulated, poseable heroes and villains with their iconic weapons and accessories.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Deluxe Ninja Shouts Action Figures, 5-1/2-inch-tall versions of our heroes with spring-loaded arms and legs and featuring electronic phrases voiced by the movie talent ("Cowabunga!") with a special word stretching feature that accentuates the battle cries and battle sound effects.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Giant Figures, 12-inch versions of our heroes, fully articulated, poseable, and each comes with their iconic weapons.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Pizza Fire Van , authentically detailed and decorated as seen in the movie, fits all four Turtles and Splinter inside and electronically fires up to 8 pizza pies with its built-in pizza launcher, taking out all the baddies!

, authentically detailed and decorated as seen in the movie, fits all four Turtles and Splinter inside and electronically fires up to 8 pizza pies with its built-in pizza launcher, taking out all the baddies! Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Sewer Lair Playset, the home of the Turtles that stands 24 inches tall with multiple levels of play and doors and includes more than 20 action-packed, fun features.