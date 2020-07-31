My Hero Academia Tenya Iida Races on in With Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company has announced another Nendoroid from the hit anime series My Hero Academia. This rime, Tenya Iida is ready for action with his newest figure. The figure is packed with detail and is stacked with three swappable face plates and an alternative masked head. His hero costume has been accurate capture in this tiny form that will please many My Hero Academia fans. He will also get interchangeable hands, a pair of foggy glasses, and a "DRRRRR" text plate fro some quirk effect. My Hero Academia and Tenya Iida fans will have a blast adding this Nendoroid to their growing collection.

Tenya Iida is a fan-favorite character that hasn't really had a lot of time to shine outside the Hero Killer Stain story arc. This figure is bringing the heat and fans will not want to miss out if you are a fan of the series. The My Hero Academia Tenya Iida Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $52.99. He is expected to run on in March 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found here. Pre-orders will only be open until September 23rd, 2020 so make sure you lock in yours before it is too late. Don't miss out on other My Hero Nendoroid figures like Izuku and Froppy.

"Be concise, clear and bold!" From the popular anime series "My Hero Academia" comes a Nendoroid of Tenya Iida, one of main character Izuku Midoriya's classmates! He comes with three face plates including a standard expression, a slightly blushing impatient expression and a shouting expression."

"His unique hero costume, complete with helmet, has been faithfully recreated in Nendoroid size! Kicking effect parts to recreate poses of him using his "Engine" Quirk are included along with a pair of foggy glasses. A "DRRRRR" text plate is also included for displaying with action poses! Be sure to add him to your collection, and enjoy recreating your favorite scenes from "My Hero Academia"!"