The 2022 McLaren Formula 1 Race Car Speeds on in with LEGO Technic

Become a member of the McLaren Racing team as LEGO teams up with them for their newest LEGO Technic set. Coming in at 1,432 pieces, the 2022 Formula 1 racing car comes to life with a very impressive set with close oversight from the McLaren designers. All of the cars ran world detailed, and features are included from its V6 cylinder engine with real moving pistons, steering, and suspension. The LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 Race Car comes in at 25.5 inches long, 10.5 inches wide, and 5 inches tall, giving collectors a lot of bang for your buck. Formula 1 fans are getting a true one-of-a-kind collectible here, and it gives racing fans an impressive way to get their hands on this car. Pre-orders for this new Technic set are not live yet, but the set is priced at $179.99, set to go up on March 1, 2022, and found here.

"Drivers, get ready to fuel your Formula 1 passion as you get the new LEGO® Technic™ McLaren Formula 1™ Race Car ready for the tracks! This impressive new model is packed with exquisite design and functionality which will be sure to steal the show in any collection. Just like its real-life counterpart, this stunning LEGO model is truly a one-of-a-kind piece of engineering excellence."

"Designed in close collaboration between engineering experts from the LEGO Group and McLaren Racing as the new Formula 1 race car was in development, the new model plays homage to the team's iconic 2021 season livery, while giving fans a glimpse of what they might expect from McLaren Racing's new F1 season model. The LEGO Technic version of the McLaren masterpiece is fully modeled on the life-size version featuring a V6 cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering activated from the cockpit, suspension and a differential lock."

"The new LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1™ Race Car is the first LEGO Technic incarnation of a Formula 1 car and offers racing fans a meticulous translation of McLaren's pioneering design and cutting-edge technology that's so crucial on-track. This set offers Formula 1 enthusiasts a chance to recharge and relax with a hands-on, focused building activity that helps them explore their passion for the sport. "The partnership between the LEGO Group and McLaren continuously develops each time we get together for the next collaboration."