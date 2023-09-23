Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, spider-man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Return to Hasbro with New Marvel Legends

Hasbro Pulse Con 2023 has arrived and they ave announced an impressive set of collectibles like some new live-action Spider-Man figures

Hasbro is ready to swing through New York City once again with some of the best Spider-Man Marvel Legends figures to date! Coming out of Hasbro Pulse Con 2023, new Spider-Man: No Way Home figures are on the way! That is right, the once Hasbro Pulse Exclusive Three Peters Pack is now king solo with some remarkable card-backed figures. Unlike the previous release, the lionesses of the Peters have been acquired, so Peter #3 is swinging on in from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 once again. This head sculpt is sweet, and the lack of accessories is fine with card back packaging like this. Pre-orders are selling out fast, and fans can find The Amazing Spider-Man right here for $24.99 with a late 2023/ early 2024 release. Be on the lookout for Peter #1 and Peter #2 also getting new unmasked card back figures.

The Amazing Spider-Man is Back with A New Marvel Legend

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends The Amazing Spider-Man! This collectible 6-inch-scale action figure is detailed to look like The Amazing Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. The Amazing Spider-Man Marvel Legends figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure comes with 3 accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6 inch scale make them great for posing and displaying in fans' collections. (Additional products each sold separately. Subject to availability.)"

Includes: Figure and 3 accessories.

FILM-INSPIRED AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: This amazing action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 movie. Makes a great addition to any Marvel Legends action figures collection

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display this premium Marvel 6 inch action figure (15 cm) with movie-inspired design and deco in their collections

FILM-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 3 accessories, including alternate hands and an alternate head

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Features fully poseable head, arms, and legs to reimagine scenes inspired by The Amazing Spider-Man 2 on your shelf

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends figures to build your own Multiverse of action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

