Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, marvel, medicom, spider-man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Swings On Into MAFEX with New Figure

Get ready to expand your growing MAFEX collection with a brand new releases from the Spider-Verse like The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Article Summary Medicom reveals a new figure of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Features detailed articulation for dynamic poses and includes accessories like web effects and an unmasked head.

Perfect addition to any Spider-Man: No Way Home collection, despite being from The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Priced at $104.99 with a May 2025 release, available for pre-order now.

Medicom has unveiled a new MAFEX figure for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, marvelously capturing the web-slinging hero as portrayed by Andrew Garfield. This highly detailed action figure stands approximately 6.1 inches tall and is crafted with exceptional articulation, allowing for a wide range of dynamic poses. The figure features his signature red and blue suit from the sequel with sleek web patterns and large white eyes, staying true to the movie's design. Accessories include multiple interchangeable hands, a variety of web effects for swinging, an unmasked head sculpt of Peter Parker, and a loose mask.

This figure is a long overdue figure as while it is for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, it is the perfect figure for any Spider-Man: No Way Home collection. This film got a lot of hate when it hit the big screen over a decade ago, but it did give Marvel fans some fast web-spinning action. The detail and articulation in this release will help capture just, and the streets of New York will not know what hit it. Medicom has this new MAFEX Garfield Spider-Man, who will be an import figure as always and will be priced at a mighty $104.99 with a May 2025 release.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 MAFEX No.248 Spider-Man

"Here comes the Amazing Spider-Man! Swinging his way into Medicom's MAFEX action figure lineup, this figure is inspired by Andrew Garfield's portrayal in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 film. Featuring premium articulation along with a variety of accessories, adventure through the streets of New York City in style! Order your figure today!"

Features

6.10 inches tall (15.5cm)

Made of plastic

Based on the The Amazing Spider-Man 2 film

Part of the MAFEX series

Multiple points of articulation

Interchangeable parts and accessories

Contents

Spider-Man figure

Alternate unmasked head

Interchangeable hands

Poseable mask

Web swinging effects

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!