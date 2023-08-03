Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: avengers, lego, marvel

The Avengers Celebrate the Holidays with New LEGO Advent Calendar

LEGO is back with their newest sets for August 2023, including some preparations for the holidays with the Avengers

The holidays are already starting with LEGO as they start to unveil new Advent Calendars. Earth's Mightiest Heroes are here with an impressive new set that brings some of your favorite heroes home for the holiday. The LEGO Marvel Studios Avengers Advent Calendar set will come in at 243 pieces and feature 24 gifts. Everything starts on December 1, and for 24 days, Marvel fans will open doors unlocking all sorts of Marvel goodies. Seven LEGO minifigures are included, with seven minifigures with Iron Man, Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Okoye, Wong, and Black Widow. All of them have new designs and will get presets throughout the 24 days. From a Christmas sweater Spidey and a Stark Tech reindeer to a fireplace and a mini Quinjet, this is holiday fun Marvel fans will not want to miss. The LEGO Avengers Advent Calendar is priced at $44.99; it is set for a September 2023 release and can be seen here.

LEGO Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar Coming Soon

"Delight any Marvel fan aged 7 and up this Christmas with the LEGO® Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar (76267). The fun starts on December 1 and will continue long after the last window has been opened. Give a young Super Hero a special start to the holidays with the Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar. Behind each of the 24 doors is a daily gift for kids to discover throughout the Christmas buildup. There are 7 minifigures – Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow – plus mini builds and accessories that kids will recognize from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a mini Quinjet and the Hydra Train."

24 gifts for young Super Heroes – Behind each door of the LEGO® Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar (76267) is a gift to kick-start a new adventure

Marvel movie treats – Gifts include Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow minifigures, plus mini builds and accessories

Mini build models – Buildable play experiences include a Quinjet, jetpack, ice hockey kit, the Hydra Train and lots more items inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Endlessly versatile – As the big day approaches, kids can mix different gifts together to recreate favorite scenes and Marvel adventures of their own

Holiday gift for kids – With 24 days of surprise treats, the Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar will inspire young Super Heroes aged 7 and up to enjoy imaginative fun that lasts for months

