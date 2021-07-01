The Bad Batch Vintage Collection Amazon Exclusive Set Returns in 2022

Not long ago, Hasbro unveiled the first-ever Star Wars: The Bad Batch figures for their popular 3.75" The Vintage Collection line. The figure set was released as an Amazon Exclusive, and it included 4 individually packaged figures in one special box set. The set included new Clone troopers from the popular The Bad Batch animated series with the return of Clone Captain Rex. Three other Troopers were included in the set that we have yet to see in the show with Clone Captain Ballast, Clone Captain Grey, and an Elite Squad Trooper.

All of the Star Wars Clone Captain will feature removable helmets and are packed with remarkable detail. They feature the first unmasked Captain Rex design and his new Bacca poncho, which is also coming in 6" The Black Series format. The Bad Batch continues to gain popularity, and Hasbro re-releasing this figure set is great. Of course, this set will sell out pretty fast again, but it does give Star Wars fans a second chance at getting this bad by for retail. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but the listing is here so be on the lookout for another drop in the near future. May the Force Be with You!

"We are so thrilled by the enthusiastic response from fans for the Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Star Wars: The Bad Batch figure 4-pack. We understand that many collectors were unable to purchase the figure pack because the pre-order sold out extremely quickly, but we are glad to officially report that additional quantities will be made available for purchase exclusively on Amazon in early 2022. Please stay tuned to Hasbro Pulse social channels for the latest updates regarding this product's availability."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Figure 4-Pack – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $59.99/Available: Fall 2021). Featuring premium detail and design, multiple points of articulation, and original Kenner branding, this collectible STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Figure 4-Pack is inspired by STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH animated series and makes a great gift for STAR WARS fans and collectors."