Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, iron studios

The Bat and the Cat Arrive with Iron Studios New DC Comics Statue

Iron Studios has unveiled an impressive new set of 1/10 Art Scale statues are on the way including Batman and the Cat

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a new 1/6 scale Batman and Catwoman DC Comics statue.

The statue features detailed Gotham architecture and a tender hero-villain face-off.

Hand-painted and poised as a collection centerpiece, it stands 20” tall and costs $699.99.

Set for a March 2025 release, pre-orders are now open for this depiction of iconic DC lore.

Iron Studios returns to Gotham once again as they debut their latest DC Comics Series 1/6 scale statue. The love between Batman and Catwoman has been faithfully captured here, showing off both heroes at the goth of a Gotham City tower. Iron Studios was sure to showcase tons of detail here, starting with the gorgeous medieval architecture of the base. This only leads to the Dark Knight and the infamous feline criminal coming face to face at the top. Both DC Comics heroes are beautifully sculpted, showing off Batman's slick black and gray batsuit and Catwoman with a more modern DC Comics costume.

Selina Kyle has Batman stopped right in his tracks, and with her hand right on his chin, she stops him in his tracks. Iron Studios did not hold back on all the hand-painted detail here, capturing as much as they could with this 20" tall statue. DC Comics fans will surely want to have this 1/6-scale statue as a centerpiece for their Batman collection. Iron Studios does not have this release cheap, though, as it is priced at a whopping $699.99 with a March 2025 release date, and pre-orders are live online.

Iron Studios Captures the Love Between the Cat and the Bat

"As a child, Bruce Wayne witnessed the brutal murder of his parents at the Crime Alley in Gotham City. Traumatized by their deaths, he dedicated his life to become the world's greatest weapon against crime, the Batman! To become the supreme vigilante, the Dark Knight disciplined his mind and body to achieve the apex of mental and physical superiority in his relentless search for justice."

"Created by Bob Kane and Bill Finger in 1939, Batman doesn't have any superhuman powers, having at his disposal only his intellect, investigative skills, technology, and a well-trained physique in his crusade against the most dangerous and insane villains of Gotham. Catwoman, the sharp-witted and furtive femme fatale is Selina Kyle, present in almost all the hero's adaptations outside the comic books. Seductive, brave, adventurous, and tricky, she always had a troubled romantic relationship with the Dark Knight. Many times, she stopped being just a thief to become some kind of anti-hero allied to Batman."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!