The Batman Family Arrives with Iron Studios Newest Animated Statue

Iron Studios is back with a brand new assortment of collectible Art Scale statues for 2025 including DC Animated Icons Batman Family

The Batman Family is one of DC Comics' greatest legacies, capturing an extended network of heroes, vigilantes, and allies that are inspired by Batman's mission. Over the decades, Bruce Wayne has trained and mentored several sidekicks and crimefighters, with everything starting with Dick Grayson, the first Robin. Dick would move on to become Nightwing, leading to more Robins taking up the mantle with Jason Todd, and Tim Drake and even recruiting a Batgirl with Barbara Gordon. The Batman Family would continue to grow as the years went on, with more Batgirls, more Robins, and other heroes joining the fight.

This legacy will ensure that Gotham will always have protectors, even if Batman himself is gone. Iron Studios now brings the Batman Family to life in the most adorable way possible with a new DC Comics Icons Animated statue. Coming in at 7.2" tall, Batman is surrounded by bite-size vigilantes with Batgirl, Nightwing, Jason Todd as Robin, and Red Robin. This unique sculpture captures a more cutesy version of these characters, but that helps add to its charm. The legacy of Batman will live on with this Icons Animated statue that is priced at $199.99; pre-orders are live with a Q3 2025 release.

DC Comics Animated Icons Batman Family 1/10 Deluxe

"The Batman Family is a group of superheroes who fight crime in Gotham City, with all its members having been directly trained by Bruce Wayne, better known as Batman. The most prominent members have deeply intertwined history with the Dark Knight and are considered much more than just a group of vigilantes, they are a true family."

"This statue showcases the four heroes who were mentored by Bruce Wayne on a fun and unique scale. On his right shoulder, Tim Drake is ready to throw a Birdarang. On his left shoulder, Batgirl stands determined, watching over the city. Below on the right, Nightwing is investigating with a magnifying glass. Below on the left, Jason Todd stands with a serious expression. At the center, the one who started it all – the superhero, mentor, and father figure – Batman."

