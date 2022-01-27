The Batman The Riddler Getting New 12" Statue from McFarlane Toys

The Batman is getting a lot of attention lately with rumors of multiple test viewings, it's PG-13 rating, and its confirmed 3 hour runtime. Having a runtime of 3 hours means this film is going to be loaded with plenty and it is still unclear what we will see. However, we do know a couple of villains that are in the movie with Penguin and The Riddler and they are getting new Year Two designs. The Riddler looks to be getting a darker origin this time around, and McFarlane Toys is giving fans a closer look at him with their new 12" statue. The trench coat design is a creepy look, and you get to see all of the detail like never before with this nicely sculpted and designed statue. McFarlane Toys is not holding back on The Batman collectibles, making them an almost one stop shop for collectibles with figures and now statues. The Batman The Riddler McFarlane Toys 12" Statue is priced at $39.99, he is set to release in March 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse The Batman 12 Inch Statue – The Riddler has quickly established himself as Gotham's deadliest threat yet. This enigmatic, masked killer has devised a sinister series of puzzles and tortuous devices to entrap Gotham's elite and publicly unmask the city's darkest truths."

Incredibly detailed 12" scale statue based on the DC Multiverse

The Riddler comes with a base resembling wood and is seen wielding an ice picker.

The Riddler is based on his look in the upcoming movie The Batman which debuts March 4, 2022

which debuts March 4, 2022 Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front, and character biography on the back

