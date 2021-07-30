The Batman Who Laughs Returns With New Queen Studios Statue

It looks like the power of the Dark Multiverse continues to flicker as another DC Comics Batman Dark Nights Metal stay is here. This time, Queen Studios has revealed their brand new, highly detailed The Batman Who Laughs 1/4th scale statue. The Batman Who Laughs is a dark version of the Dark Knight who was turned into the Joker after accidentally killing him in his universe. Created out of our own Caped Crusaders nightmares, this deadly version of Batman found a way into our universe to rule it as his own. Queen Studios markets this amazing concept and takes it to incredible levels with this massive 26" tall statue.

The Batman Who Laughs is sitting on a throne in this statue as he is surrounded by the undead and his Crows (Infected Robins). Queen Studio's craftsmanship into this piece is the next level bringing the eerie and terrifying DC Comics villain to life. From the detail on the Robins, Batman, to the living dead, this statue will be a must-have collectible for any Dark Night Metal fan. Limited to only 500 pieces, the statue is priced at $1885 and set to release in December 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find them located here while supplies last.

"The Batman Who Laughs depicts Bruce Wayne from the Dark Multiverse. As an exact copy of the Gotham's Caped Crusader, his story follows a similar path, but the ending couldn't be more different. After becoming the Batman to bring justice to his City, the Dark Knight breaks his only rule and kills the Joker. Upon killing his iconic foe, he's exposed to chemicals that gradually turn him into a hybrid of both the Dark Knight and the Joker. Once the transformation is complete, he recruits his son and other children as his "Rabid Robins" as he descends into madness to become, the Batman Who Laughs!"

"This 1/4 Batman Who Laughs statue is a reimagination of the corrupted Batman, sat upon his throne in the dark multiverse flanked by the "Rabid Robins". The statue is expertly crafted out polystone and is painted and textured to the finest degree of detail. Our team have included a replacement head sculpt which replaces the smiling Batman Who Laughs with a more sinister grinning option. The base is modelled after the Batman Who Laugh's throne which he sits on in the Dark Multiverse. This statue is as a counterpart to our 1/4 scale Batman on Throne statue."